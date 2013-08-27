Has Miley Cyrus gone too far this time?



The MTV Video Music Awards were on last night, an event that would normally pass my notice, until I spotted the images of Miley Cyrus waggling her tongue around during her party anthem "We Can't Stop" and grinding her butt into Robin Thicke during their unexpected duet of his "Blurred Lines." And then, like dozens of other bloggers on parenting sites I couldn't stop my lip curling in distaste.

Haven't seen it yet? Take a look here:

As iVillage US writer Donna Kaufman says: "We expected the twerking, even though it's getting old. The teddy bears were a little nightmarish, but whatever. The really disturbing thing was Miley herself. She spent half the performance sticking out her tongue, then the other half making obscene gestures: grabbing her crotch, molesting a dancer's butt, grinding aggressively against Robin Thicke, even suggestively sucking a foam finger. It was like she'd just read an eHow article called "How to Act Sexy." It was so, so awkward."

Even Miley's former TV mum on Hannah Montana, Brooke Shields, has weighed in, branding the provocative performance as "desperate".

The 48-year-old joked on the Today show: "I was Hannah Montana's mother! Where did I go wrong?"

Then, on a more serious note: "I just want to know who's advising her, and why [the racy display] is necessary.... [Our children] can't watch that."

On MSNBC, Mika Brzezinski said: "That young lady, who is 20, is obviously deeply troubled, deeply disturbed. Probably has confidence issues, probably an eating disorder. And I don't think anybody should have put her up on stage. That was disgusting."

Real Time host Bill Maher tweeted: "Haven't been in a strip club in awhile, but good to see nothing has changed."