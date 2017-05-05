"We had to re-fall for each other." Miley Cyrus opens up about Liam Hemsworth.

For years it seemed you could barely look anywhere without seeing an image, a story, a something relating in some ways to Miley Cyrus.

She was making waves with her music, turning heads with her outrageous and overtly sexual performances, and she was engaged to one of Australia’s most eligible bachelors, Liam Hemsworth.

Then, all of sudden, she had disappeared.

In September last year, 24-year-old Miley announced she would never walk a red carpet again. Then, she went on a self-imposed "media blackout", refusing interviews and hiding out with her fiancé.

Now she's back, and she's reinvented herself yet again, but not in the way you might think.

In an interview with Billboard, Miley revealed she hasn't smoked weed in three weeks.

"It's the longest I've ever [gone without it]," she said.