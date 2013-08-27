Everyone is talking about Miley Cyrus at the MTV VMA's.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

The MTV Video Music Awards were on today and this year’s battle for the most media attention was between Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus was the clear winner.

Miley performed a Blurred Lines/We Can’t Stop mash-up with Robin Thicke and we’re presenting the below without comment (even though we’re dying to comment):

Yikes

Annnnd the world reacts:

Gaga can’t even deal

Harry Styles’ face…

The Smith family look violated.

Rihanna:

Poor Drake doesn’t know where to look:

And Miley’s own posts on social media suggest she’s pretty darn chuffed with the whole thing:

