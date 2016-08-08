Mila Kunis told us what she did after giving birth. And it's nothing to do with being a mum.

Mila Kunis is no stranger to the world of motherhood.

In addition to welcoming a baby with husband Ashton Kutcher in 2014, she’s currently pregnant with baby number two.

Her latest on-screen venture sees her play a struggling and under-appreciated mum called Amy Mitchell in her new film, Bad Moms.

The film focuses on a group of mothers who cast off the responsibilities of motherhood, reject the quest for perfection and embrace fun and chaos.

It’s the first time Mila has been back on screen in a leading role since giving birth to Wyatt, who turns two in October.

"My character's desire to be perfect, and figure out a way to balance work and life is something that I gravitated towards," she tells Mamamia.

"Having a child and thinking about going back to work, especially in the field that I'm in, where an average day is about 16 hours, was something I definitely related to."

The fact that Mila plays a mother in the film is "very much kismet", the actress tells us.

"The movie, the project, the girls that were in the entire cast, everything about it was very meant to be.

"Being at work around four other women that were going through the exact thing that you were on a daily business, like 'Oh, my kid's got a cold and I didn't sleep at night', made for a much easier shoot."