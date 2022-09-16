"I hate it": Why microdermabrasion is the one treatment a dermatologist would never do.

Microdermabrasion is one of the most popular skin treatments getting around - and it's easy to see why.

It's one of those in-clinic treatments where you walk out with skin that feels clean, soft, smooth and fresh. And the GLOW. Goodness, the glow. That's why it's usually recommended as the perfect treatment right before an event.

Video via Mamamia

But, according to Melbourne-based dermatologist Dr Shammi Theesan from ODE Dermatology, who is also one of the experts from our recent Skin Summit, microdermabrasion is the one skin treatment she would never recommend.

Yes, really! Don't worry, we're shocked, too.

In a recent Instagram post, she said, "Controversial, but I'm going to put it out there - this is the one treatment as a dermatologist I would never do."

She goes on to say, "It has to be microdermabrasion. I just hate it."

And we... we need to sit down.

If you haven't seen it, check it out below: