Amanda got her eyebrows tattooed. To say it didn't go to plan is an understatement.

WARNING: Graphic images below.

A Melbourne woman has shared a word of warning – and horrific images to match – after she underwent a cosmetic procedure that went horribly wrong.

Amanda Coats went to get her eyebrows microbladed – a form of cosmetic tattooing also known as “feathering” that involves injecting the skin with ink in a way that creates natural-looking results.

However, shortly after her session Coats says she noticed had an infection. Days later, her skin started to fall off.

"I went to get my eyebrows feather tattooed to enhance them," she wrote in a Facebook post recounting her horrific experience.

"I ended up with a severe infection from clinic and the skin was just falling away and my eyes blew up."

Coats claims that the specialist who performed the procedure seemed distracted and did not adhere to proper hygiene standards.