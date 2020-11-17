"I was hurt and disappointed." Michelle Obama's message to Donald Trump.

In 2016, the Obamas were - like so many - shocked by the outcome to that year's presidential election, which saw Donald Trump win the electoral college system to become the next President of the United States.

It was not how Barack Obama, president for eight years, and his wife Michelle Obama wanted the election to go. They had campaigned for ally and fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Clinton won the popular vote, receiving 2.8 million more votes than her rival, but Trump won 304 electoral college votes to Clinton's 227.

Watch: Michelle Obama's speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Post continues below video.

The Obamas found themselves in the position of needing to assist Trump and his campaign in a smooth transition to power.

Four years on, Trump is being uncooperative with President-elect Joe Biden and his incoming administration following his 2020 election loss.

Now, Michelle Obama has reflected on the couple of months between the 2016 election and Trump's January 2017 inauguration, offering a message to the current President.

"I was hurt and disappointed - but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won. The American people had spoken. And one of the great responsibilities of the presidency is to listen when they do," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"So my husband and I instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power - one of the hallmarks of American democracy. We invited the folks from the president-elect's team into our offices and prepared detailed memos for them, offering what we'd learned over the past eight years."