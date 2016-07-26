Michelle Obama just made the most compelling argument for Hillary Clinton we've heard.

Michelle Obama had a very important job at the Democratic National Convention, and she absolutely excelled at it.

Taking the stage to endorse Hillary Clinton, Mrs Obama gave a personal, moving and compelling speech centered around her two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

“During our time in the White House we have had the joy of watching them grow from bubbly little girls into poised young women,” she began.

Happy Father's Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/peU8VZASRm — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) June 19, 2016

“A journey that started soon after we arrived in Washington when they set off for the first day at the new school.

“I will never forget that winter morning as I watched our girls, just seven and 10 years old, pile into those black SUVs with all those men with guns. And their little faces pressed up against the window, and the only thing I could think was, ‘What have we done?’

“At that moment, I realised that our time in the White House would form the foundation of who they would become. And how well we manage this experience could truly make or break them.

Michelle Obama’s masterful DNC speech will go down in history as a convention classic https://t.co/XWUSdJgfog — Quartz (@qz) July 26, 2016

“That is what Barack and I think about every day as we tried to guide and protect our girls from the challenges of this unusual life and the spotlight.

“How we urged them to ignore those who question their father’s citizenship or faith. How we insist that the hateful language they hear from public figures on TV does not represent the true spirit of this country. How we explain that when someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level. Our motto is, when they go low, we go high.

“With every word we utter, with every action we take, we know our kids are watching us. We as parents are the most important role model.”

She highlighted Hillary Clinton’s decades of public service and praised her support for Obama, even after losing a bitter primary battle.

Click through for a glimpse of Michelle Obama’s Instagram. (Post continues after gallery.)

Michelle Obama on Instagram