Everyone piling onto Michelle Jenneke has nothing to do with her Olympic loss or famous 'jiggle'.

There are 422 Australian athletes in our Olympic team. How many can you name?

Chalmers, McEvoy, Horton, Campbell, Campbell, Cambage, Meares… Jenneke. I was going to Google to get a few more up here, but honestly that would defeat the purpose.

I could name just eight off the top of my head, and only some of them are taking home a medal.

There are other Australian athletes who won gold, silver or bronze but I couldn’t tell you their names with any confidence (sorry team, I am the problem here, not you).

Watch: The Olympic athletes that inspire us at Mamamia. (Post continues after video.)

And there are hundreds who went to the Olympics, didn’t win or place, and I have no idea who they are. They are the lucky ones.

I bet Michelle Jenneke wished she was one of them.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if you were known for actually winning a race, Michelle?” The Daily Mail screamed after Jenneke’s disappointing sixth in her 400 metre hurdle heat.

Michelle Jenneke does her signature warm up but fails to qualify

Don't make excuses https://t.co/IunVLpLTIx — Frances (@graceomalley122) August 17, 2016

The hurdler went viral at an athletics meet because she is young, beautiful, and she warmed up with a playful dance. She didn’t post that video on the internet herself — she just turned up at a meet and did her thing.

And then, because Jenneke is clearly smart as well as a spunk, she leveraged that fame into sponsorship to help her with her career.