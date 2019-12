She’s the hurdler known around the world for her famous warm-up routine: a mixture of dancing and stretching that sees her place her hands on her hips and wiggle from side to side.

But the 23-year-old has failed to make it through to the next round of the 100m hurdles event, after finishing in sixth place in her heat.

Jenneke - who was named as one of the faces of Coca-Cola's Rio campaign, alongside sprinter Usain Bolt - described her performance as "one of the worst races I've ever done".