Michelle Bright was dropped off in Herbert Street, Gulgong NSW, after a birthday party on a Friday night in February 1999.

It was 12:45am, and the 17-year-old was last seen walking outside the town's Commercial Hotel, by a couple who had dropped her off.

"On Saturday, I came home from work and she still wasn't home and I knew in my heart that things weren't right. I sat outside in the misty rain until about 3am in the morning hoping she would walk up the drive," her mother Lorraine told the Sydney Morning Herald.

This week, police appealed for answers and made an arrest.



Video via 9News.

But it wasn't until three days later that the teenager's semi-naked body was found by a dog walker in a paddock by the side of the road, a nine-minute drive out of town.

She'd been dumped face down in the long grass. Her bra had been cut and torn from her body, and she'd been sexually assaulted.

In the two decades since, no one has been charged with the Indigenous girl's murder despite one of the biggest manhunts the state has ever seen.

Michelle was described by her family as much loved, bubbly, adventurous and cheeky. Animals were the love of her life, and she had dreamed of one day becoming a veterinary nurse.