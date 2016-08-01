Michelle Bridges is a machine at getting sh*t done.

She runs her own massively-successful business. She’s written 13 books (one of which is now an audio book). Is a trainer on The Biggest Loser. And, of course, is mum to six-month old son Axel.

She trains every day. She feeds her body the right fuel. And you may think she never makes excuses.

But even she has mornings when she feels like she doesn’t want to get up and go for a run, especially since having her son Axel.

YES, MICHELLE BRIDGES IS HUMAN, PEOPLE.

“For me to try and train at 5.30 in the morning now, is almost impossible because I can barely see straight at that time, because I’ve been up three times during the night” she told Holly Wainwright on the latest episode of podcast I Don’t Know How She Does It.

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t train. She just finds another time and just freakin does it – whenever she can.

“I’ll go -you know what – I don’t want to train this morning, I’m bloody tired. I’m going to cut myself some slack and rest, but then on the flip side, when the moment comes to go, I go.”

“Last night I was on the couch going ‘I’m not training.'” She told Holly.

Holly and Michelle in the studio.

"I was so exhausted from a full-on weekend, a mad house of kids and dog and running around and doing everything, and all I wanted to do was lay on the couch and do nothing, and Axel was asleep, and I thought 'I'm going to see this vision of him, walking in, bathed in sweat, having done an hours training, and then go....so I thought 'right, I'm coming.'

"I'm not trying to sound like I'm a Tibetan monk sitting on a mountain top acting like I've got everything sorted out, I make excuses as well!"