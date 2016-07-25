celebrity

Michelle Bridges goes nude on Instagram... but she didn't forget her runners.

Michelle Bridges is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram snap.

The fitness entrepreneur posted a picture for her 214,000 followers showing off some new sneakers. And… that’s it.

“I feel like I’m missing something here…..?” she captioned the photo.

…..I feel like I’m missing something here…..????????? #mbactive

A photo posted by Michelle Bridges (@mishbridges) on Jul 24, 2016 at 7:28pm PDT

Fans were quick to respond with their humorous reactions. “Yes you are missing something… Your socks!” wrote one fan. “You’ve got your shoes on that’s the main thing!” said another. If her nearly-nude post looks eerily similar, you’re not alone. Her pose is reminiscent of another celeb who’s stripped down to sell us some new sneakers.

❤️ @reebok A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Mar 15, 2014 at 9:18am PDT

Yes, Miranda Kerr, we’re looking at you.

???? @reebok

A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Aug 24, 2015 at 12:13pm PDT

The 33-year-old model – who just announced her engagement to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel – caused a stir when she posted suggestive snaps on her Instagram account to advertise shoes for Reebok.

There’s no denying that sex sells. But so does confidence.

You do you, Mish.

Watch Bridges discuss how her body has changed after giving birth.

