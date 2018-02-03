celebrity

Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Michelle Bridges’ new pool could fit all of Australia inside.


Just kidding. That’s probably an exaggeration. But let it be known, Michelle Bridges has one hell of a backyard and pool.

Check it out:

Posting on Instagram a photo of son Axel and husband Steve Willis, Bridges wrote:

“Our pool! I’ve never had a pool in my life before… my whole life…always dreamed since a child….”

Considering Michelle Bridges has been named as one of the country’s richest self-made women, we’re going to settle on the fact she more than deserves a pool in her backyard.

Especially one that big.

2. While none of us were looking, the Kylies sorted their legal feud. And the Aussie one won.


Kylie Minogue has told Rolling Stone her legal battle with Kylie Jenner over the trademarking of "Kylie" actually settled out of court, saying the case itself wasn't at all personal.

"I've never met Kylie Jenner. I've never met any member of the family – actually, I've met Kendall just in passing at a fashion event – but I honestly don't know them. It's awkward, because fans get so loyal and vocal, and we love that! But it was nothing personal at all, I'm at pains to say," she said.

"Trademark is long, it's boring, it's expensive, and it's really important. I've been doing that for years and years. It was just causing confusion with customers. As long as it's clear, then we can all win.

"Good news is, that's all wrapped up, we didn't have to go to court. That's all done. And I'm sure I'll meet them one day."

Nice words from our mate Kylie.

3. The very strange story of the Bachelor star on a missing persons list.

Californian woman Amy Bonner O’Brien was scrolling through Facebook when she spotted a post by local newspaper The North Coast Journal: "See anyone you recognise?" the outlet asked.

There, among the collage of faces, was one not only familiar to Amy, but millions of reality television fans: "Yep," she commented. "Rebekah Martinez is on this season of The Bachelor...."

The 22-year-old's missing person status was the result of a bizarre set of circumstances involving a forgetful parent, police protocol and The Bachelor's locked-down set.

It's all a bit convoluted, but here's the SparkNotes version: Her mother reported her missing on the morning of November 18 after being unable to contact her for six days. The frantic woman then heard from her daughter that afternoon, but neglected to inform the police until they followed up on December 12. Despite the fact Martinez's mug was on the telly by that point, authorities were unable to classify her as 'found' until they spoke to her directly. A little tricky given Bachelor contestants aren't allowed access to their phones.

It wasn't until Thursday that the 'missing' television star finally reached out to police.

4. Jamie Durie is coming back to Australian screens.

Image: Getty.

(Your Saturday arvo drinking game: take a sip for every horticulture pun.)

He's been busy cultivating a career in Hollywood, but gardening guru Jamie Durie is set to return to his roots with a hosting gig on Aussie television next week.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the home-grown landscape designer will feature as a guest host on Channel 10 lifestyle program on Friday, The Living Room - more than 10 years since his last local primetime show, The Outdoor Room,  wrapped in 2008.

Durie's fame stems from 2000s renovation juggernaut Backyard Blitz, a role that ultimately saw him branch out into the US after he was spotted by Her Majesty Oprah Winfrey. There, his career blossomed with appearances on 18 different programs.

Despite his overseas success, the 47-year-old is looking forward to spending more time back on home soil: "At this moment I only spend about 50 per cent of my time in Australia and this year I want to make it like 70 per cent," he told The Daily Telegraph.

5. All of the signs that curiously point to yes, Karl and Jasmine are engaged.

As has been almost a monthly ritual for the last year, rumours of TV star Karl Stefanovic’s engagement to shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough are swirling once again, this time with a little more carry and credibility to the whispers.

Stefanovic, who first met Yarbrough back in October 2016 five months after splitting from his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn, has consistently denied reports he has proposed to the 34-year-old.

This time, however, he is curiously quiet.

It all began earlier this week, when Stefanovic himself uploaded an image to Instagram of Yarbrough at what appears to be her birthday party. He makes no huge attempt to hide the, well, blinding rock on her left hand.

A post shared by kstefanovic (@kstefanovic) on

Some days later, after dodging the ensuing stories that included the wonderful kind of investigative work we did above (you know, zooming in) Yarbrough uploaded another photo to the platform.

This time, her left hand was in full view:

A post shared by Jasmine Yarbrough (@jasyarby) on

So is to be? Perhaps Stefanovic's silence is the biggest clue yet.

