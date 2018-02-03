Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Kylie Minogue has told Rolling Stone her legal battle with Kylie Jenner over the trademarking of "Kylie" actually settled out of court, saying the case itself wasn't at all personal.

"I've never met Kylie Jenner. I've never met any member of the family – actually, I've met Kendall just in passing at a fashion event – but I honestly don't know them. It's awkward, because fans get so loyal and vocal, and we love that! But it was nothing personal at all, I'm at pains to say," she said.

"Trademark is long, it's boring, it's expensive, and it's really important. I've been doing that for years and years. It was just causing confusion with customers. As long as it's clear, then we can all win.

"Good news is, that's all wrapped up, we didn't have to go to court. That's all done. And I'm sure I'll meet them one day."

Nice words from our mate Kylie.

3. The very strange story of the Bachelor star on a missing persons list.

"Missing" California woman is spotted -- as a contestant on "The Bachelor" https://t.co/TxaMtyd42i pic.twitter.com/dJKS1APJ6X — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 3, 2018

Californian woman Amy Bonner O’Brien was scrolling through Facebook when she spotted a post by local newspaper The North Coast Journal: "See anyone you recognise?" the outlet asked.

There, among the collage of faces, was one not only familiar to Amy, but millions of reality television fans: "Yep," she commented. "Rebekah Martinez is on this season of The Bachelor...."

The 22-year-old's missing person status was the result of a bizarre set of circumstances involving a forgetful parent, police protocol and The Bachelor's locked-down set.

It's all a bit convoluted, but here's the SparkNotes version: Her mother reported her missing on the morning of November 18 after being unable to contact her for six days. The frantic woman then heard from her daughter that afternoon, but neglected to inform the police until they followed up on December 12. Despite the fact Martinez's mug was on the telly by that point, authorities were unable to classify her as 'found' until they spoke to her directly. A little tricky given Bachelor contestants aren't allowed access to their phones.