The fittest couple in all of Australia has been starring on Australia’s weight loss reality show, The Biggest Loser for eight years.

The show is set to return next year, but that hasn’t stopped nasty rumours that Michelle and her beau – who are parents to eight month old Axel – have been ‘dumped’ from the new training line-up.

But Bridges isn’t one to take false reports lying down, and she’s since responded by posting a happy family snap on Instagram.

Ummmm…..whatever……????(best emoji to describe my thoughts ????????????) A photo posted by Michelle Bridges (@mishbridges) on Aug 8, 2016 at 4:09am PDT

“Whatever,” the 45-year-old wrote, alongside an eggplant emoji, saying it was “the best emoji to describe my thoughts”. The report, published in Woman’s Day, suggested producers were on the hunt for “new talent” for the next series of the show.