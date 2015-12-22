Michelle Bridges confirms the arrival of her new baby.

Michelle Bridges has confirmed to the Australian Women’s Weekly that, along with partner Steve “Commando” Willis, she has welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

“Welcoming into the world Axel Bridges Willis born 19/12/15 at 8.05am and as cute as a button! Mum and Bub are absolutely fantastic, dad is too! Tears and joy all round!” the statement said.

Bridges also shared the beautiful news on her Instagram account.

Last night The Daily Telegraph reported that Bridges had welcomed a daughter over the weekend which we now know to be incorrect.

It is the Biggest Loser stars' first child together, although Commando already has three children, Ella, 6, Jack, 3, and Brianna, 15, from two previous relationships.

Earlier this year, Bridges told Who magazine the couple couldn't wait to meet their child.

“We’re really looking forward to it and it’s a new chapter for us, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to share it with our friends, family and Steve’s beautiful children,” Bridges said.

The celebrity couple got together in May 2013 after Michelle split from her husband of nine years and business partner, Bill Moore, to be with Commando. Commando also split from his wife, Froso.

It's been a controversial few months for Bridges - during her pregnancy, she’s been criticised for everything from doing sit-ups and jumping into the ocean to suggesting she fell pregnant at the age off 44 thanks to her healthy lifestyle.

For now, we're sure she's looking forward to spending time with her new little family and bonding with her little one.