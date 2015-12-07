Insanity. This is an actual Christmas card from a US politician.

If you’re struggling to understand the depth of America’s obsession with guns, this Christmas card might go some way to explaining it.

Republican Michele Fiore, a Nevada assemblywoman, has published a family Christmas card on her Facebook page.

Every adult in it is carrying a gun. So is one of the children.

The picture was posted on December 1, before the latest US mass shooting in San Bernardino, California.

//

It’s up to Americans to protect America. We’re just your ordinary American family.-With love & liberty, Michele Posted by Michele Fiore on Monday, 30 November 2015

It lists the types of guns worn by Fiore’s family members — in case you’d like to get your own I guess.

The caption for the picture says: “It’s up to Americans to protect America. We’re just your ordinary American family. — With love & liberty, Michele.”

The San Bernardino shooting on December 2 is now being treated by US authorities as a terrorist incident, but the attack in which 14 people were killed has also sparked a new conversation about gun control.

It was the 355th mass shooting in America in 2015, a year in which there have been more mass shootings than days so far. President Barack Obama has said gun laws that allow people on the “no fly list” to buy a gun are “insane”, and will push for greater gun control.

Watch President Obama talk about San Bernardino:

The New York Times took the extraordinary step of putting an editorial calling for gun control on the front page of the paper — the first time the respected news source has done so in 90 years.

But that hasn’t changed Fiore’s view.