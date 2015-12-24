entertainment

Michael Turnbull wants you to know he is sunburnt. And single.

It’s been about a week since real estate agent, runner-up for Sam Frost’s affections and all-round pleasant dude Michael Turnbull split from his short term girlfriend Katrina Vincent.

Clearly he spent the week enjoying some well-deserved R&R pool side (or beach side, whatever this is all speculative), recovering from his heart break.

In fact, it seems the 34-year-old was SO relaxed, he forgot to wear any bloody sunscreen.

That is according to this snap he posted on his Instagram last night — which he quickly deleted. Cheeky.

Michael has also split from his pants, apparently.. Image: @michael.d.turnbull on Instagram.

He captioned the image with a “not” to self to remember to wear sunscreen.

“Sunburnt not to self – wear sunscreen Michael.”

Perhaps what he meant to write was a note to the women of Australia: “Guys, I’m single and ready to mingle.”

We hope he does find love… and some pants.

