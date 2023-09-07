'A case without hope.' Exactly what Michael Schumacher's life is like, 10 years after his accident.

Michael Schumacher was once riding the high of being the world's greatest Formula One driver.
To this day his record seven wins are yet to be beaten (they've only been equalled by Lewis Hamilton in 2020). Statistically, he remains the best Formula One driver in history.
After such a consistent streak of success throughout his racing career, Schumacher officially retired in 2012 (he had previously retired in 2006 but returned to the track briefly in 2010). In 2013, he had a catastrophic skiing accident that would change his life forever.