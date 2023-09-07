'A case without hope.' Exactly what Michael Schumacher's life is like, 10 years after his accident.

On the 29th of December, 2013, Schumacher was skiing in the French Alps with his then 14-year-old son, Mick (now a Formula One driver himself).

As Schumacher crossed an unsecured, off-piste area, he fell, hitting his head on a rock. Despite wearing a helmet Schumacher sustained a near-fatal brain injury that soon saw him airlifted to Grenoble Hospital. It was there he received two operations and was then placed in a medically induced coma which was set to last for 250 days.

In 2014, he showed positive signs of improvement. Doctors gradually withdrew him from his coma and after being relocated to Lausanne University Hospital, he was able to return to his family mansion in Switzerland to continue his slow recovery from the horrific accident.

Over the years, reports on Schumacher's condition have been few and far between. In 2014 it was reported that he was in a wheelchair and still couldn't speak.

In 2021, Netflix released the documentary Schumacher in which his family shared details about his condition.

"I miss Michael every day. But it's not just me who misses him. It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him," his wife, a champion equestrian, Corinna said, indicating his battle to return to some kind of normalcy was still far from over.