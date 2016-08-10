The reason why loads of Olympians are covered in purple bruises.

While the first few days of the Olympics have been completely dominated by swimming, it’s not the world records people are talking about. It’s the strange circular bruises on Michael Phelps’ back.

Okay, so some people are talking about the world records (Australian women’s 4 x 100m relay swimming team, we’re looking at you). But many watching at home were too distracted by Michael Phelps’ back to fully appreciate the U.S. men’s 4x100m freestyle relay win.

Does phelps have those circle bruises from cupping massages or are they marks showing he’s an alien fish in disguise… makes u think. — Ahh, Diet Parpo|4| (@mtwundagore) August 8, 2016

Are those birthmarks on Michael Phelps’ right shoulder, or just bruises from falling down drunk? #RioOlympics2016 pic.twitter.com/3I4JnLCR09 — Cory Hughey (@CoryHughey) August 8, 2016