Michael Jackson's daughter attempts suicide.

By MAMAMIA NEWS
Paris Jackson, the teenage daughter of the world’s best known pop singer, the late Michael Jackson, has attempted to take her own life.
The fifteen-year-old was taken to hospital in Los Angeles yesterday and is expected to make a full recovery.
A lawyer for Paris’ legal guardian, her grandmother (and Michael’s mother) Katherine Jackson, issued a statement on Katherine Jackson’s behalf today that said:
“Paris is physically fine and is getting appropriate medical attention. Being a sensitive 15-year-old is difficult no matter who you are. It is especially difficult when you lose the person closest to you.”
Michael Jackson died in 2009 from a lethal overdose of propofol. The circumstances surrounding his death have been subject to extensive legal proceedings because of alleged wrongdoing on the part of Michael Jackson’s personal physician.