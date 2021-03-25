On Wednesday night, dozens of musicians, including Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue, gathered to honour Australian music industry icon Michael Gudinski.
The entrepreneur, who founded Mushroom Group, Australia's largest independent entertainment company, passed away in his sleep at his home in Melbourne on March 2.
Ed Sheeran, who previously described Gudinski as a "father figure and mentor", was granted an exemption to fly into Australia with his family for Gudinski's state memorial service at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.