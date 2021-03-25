Sheeran broke down in tears on stage after performing a song he wrote for Gudinski while in quarantine last week.

"We did our first tour with him and soon after that I quickly realised that he was just a barrel of laughs," Sheeran, 30, said.

"It was just a tornado of joy everywhere he went. He just lifted the room and then f**ked off."

Sheeran was also joined on stage by Kylie Minogue for a duet of her song, 'Locomotion'.

Minogue, who was signed by Gudinski's Mushroom Records in 1987, thanked the late businessman for taking a "scrawny girl from Melbourne to the world and back home again."

"He made me feel – all five foot and a whisper of me. He made me feel like I was at least five foot five... he made me feel a hundred feet tall," she said.

Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly, and Mia Wray also performed at the three-hour event, which was attended by 8,000 members of the public and live-streamed on YouTube by thousands of viewers.

A number of international artists shared tributes to Gudinski in video messages, including Elton John, Sting, Rod Stewart, Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, and Dave Grohl.

Kylie Minogue and Ed Sheeran perform at the state memorial for Michael Gudinski. Image: AAP.