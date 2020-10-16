Marrying his on screen sister and a cancer diagnosis: Michael C. Hall's life after Dexter.

Dexter Morgan is about to be back on our screens and hello 2013 time warp.

After devouring 96 episodes over eight seasons, and repeatedly questioning why we were rooting for the murderer, the Dexter finale is to this day one of the worst series send-offs in TV history.

But finally, after seven long years, it appears Showtime has heard out pleas for closure.

This week, Showtime announced it was reviving Dexter for a 10-episode limited series, with production scheduled to begin in early 2021 ahead of an end of the year drop.

But with a good year wait on our hands let's see what Dexter - aka actor Michael C. Hall - has been up to all these years.

Raised by a widowed mum and a career that started in Broadway.

Hall, 49, was raised in North Carolina as an only child, after his sister died before he was born as a baby.

When he was 11, his father died from prostate cancer, with Hall describing to The Advocate how the loss shaped his life:

"Certainly, for a young boy, there's no good age, but I think I was on the cusp of a time in my life where I was starting to reach puberty, to relate to my father. To have him... Something gets frozen," he explained.

Hall originally wanted to be a lawyer, but having acted all through high school went on to study acting at the New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. He started his career on Broadway in productions including Chicago and Cabaret, before starring in his first TV drama Six Feet Under in 2001 when he was 30 years old.

He then got his big break with the titular role of Dexter Morgan on Dexter, which he played for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013, affording him five Emmy Awards nominations over the years.