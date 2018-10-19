Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Michael Buble wants you to know he hasn’t retired from music, thank you very much.



In the past week, rumours have been rife that Michael Buble, the king of all Christmas music, was retiring.

The rumours originated from a Daily Mail article, where the singer apparently told the publication, “I’m retiring from the business… I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

However Buble is disputing the interview, saying it is false and called the article “negative energy”.

Talking to Associated Press, the Grammy-Award winning said, “I’ll keep going until the news of my death comes out, which will probably be fake too.”

The singer said he learnt of the news from a friend, to which he responded with: “Consider the source”.

“I’m not strong enough to deal with it, so I don’t deal with it,” he said. “By the way, those friends that wrote me, I said to them, ‘Thank you so much for caring about my well-being. Do me a favour, don’t share it with me. Send me pictures of your kids and tell me how you’re doing, because I much rather know about that.'”

2. Grant Denyer has explained why the contestants on Game Of Games are so darn crazy.



Since Grant Denyer’s new show Game Of Games has aired, people have had some… questions. Like, why are some of the contestants so… over the top?

And we weren’t the only ones.

Twitter users were just as confused and of course, shared their thoughts.