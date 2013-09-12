CELEB NEWS: Michael Buble: My son's birth wasn't 'life-changing.'

1. Michael Buble talks candidly about meeting his son for the first time.

Canadian crooner Michael Buble became a dad on August 27 and has spoken candidly about the moment he met his son Noah for the first time.

“I didn’t have that overwhelming feeling of love. I’m being honest with you,” the singer said last week on The Social, a Canadian talk show, according to People.

“I’d heard all of these stories about how this moment was life-changing, but it wasn’t like that for me. I was nervous for my wife, and I was happy that he was healthy … but, that day, it was like meeting a stranger.”

It’s not a strange phenomenon, with the US Today reporting “about a third of new parents say they didn’t feel immediate joy when they first saw their newborn.”

For Bublé, it all hit him a swift day later.

“That next night (after the baby was born), it really clicked,” he told The Social. “I was looking at him and all of a sudden, I got it… I sing to him all day and all night. When he’s crying with somebody else and I hold him and I sing to him, he just stops. It’s really cool.”

3. Congratulations to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are expecting their first child together in “just a few months,” US Weekly reports.

“They both want kids, it’s one of the reasons they got a bigger place, in a neighborhood that you can raise a family,” the source explained. “They both couldn’t be more excited.”

Blunt, 30, and Krasinski, 33, tied the knot in a celeb-packed ceremony in Italy in 2010.

5. Controversial Diesel campaign features a tattooed woman wearing a denim niqab.



What do a denim niqab and tattoos have in common?

Lady Gaga’s former-stylist Nicola Formichetti.

Formichetti is no stranger to creating controversy and that’s just what he’s done in his new role as the creative director of fashion label Diesel.

The company has released the “I am not what I appear to be” ad featuring a tattooed woman wearing a denim niqab as part of their new Diesel Reboot campaign, which attempts to “baptize a new era of energy, bravery, and bold iconography at Diesel.”

Formichetti relied on Tumblr and word of mouth to cast the subjects of the campaign as he wanted it to be about “real people” wearing the clothes.