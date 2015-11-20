She arrived a little early.

Michael and Kyly Clarke have had a little baby girl, born five weeks premature.

The cricketer posted the obligatory celebrity baby-tease shot to Instagram, of the baby’s teeny hand being held by her parents’. They have rather impressive rings, no?

Clarke captioned the shot “Heaven! Kelsey Lee you are my angel”.

News broke of Kelsey Lee Clarke’s arrival earlier this week when Karl Stefanovic, from Paris, announced the news.

“It is breaking news of the very best kind and I can report to you all back in Australia that from a very good source, that former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke and his beautiful wife Kyly have just had a baby girl,” he said on Today.

“She is five… weeks premature but she’s in good health and mum is also in good health.”

The couple did not confirm the news and have remained silent on social media until yesterday.

New mum Kyly Clarke posted a picture of herself and Michael Clarke on Thursday, writing, “Thank you to everyone for all your very kind messages. Our little angel is just divine, such a superstar. One proud Mumma and Papa.”

What do you think of the Clarkes’ name choice for their new little girl?