The reason we haven't seen any pictures of Michael and Kyly Clarke's daughter.

The Daily Telegraph’s Confidential is reporting that the reason we haven’t seen any pictures of newborn Kelsey Lee Clarke is because the cricketing couple are yet to secure a magazine deal.

Apparently the starting bid of $250,000 for the photos is just a little too expensive for our Aussie weekly magazines. Nobody is taking the plunge.

Heaven! Kelsey Lee you are my angel A photo posted by Michael Clarke (@michaelclarkeofficial) on Nov 19, 2015 at 3:10pm PST

Michael and Kyly Clarke, both 34, have posted a picture of their daughter’s hand to Instagram, you know, to prove she was born, but nobody has seen her little face yet.

And we did get a little taste of how big little Kelsey is (note: very small) in this adorable father daughter shot. But still no face.