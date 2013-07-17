MIA: Yesterday I watched a stranger have sex & it made me sad. (NSFW)

By MIA FREEDMAN

Yesterday I accidentally watched a woman I didn’t know have anal sex. And it made me really sad.

Her name was Farrah Abraham, she’s an American MTV reality star and I watched her having butt sex while my kids played across the room on the other side of the screen.

I had headphones on, let it be known.

So how did I come to watch this stranger having sex and why did it make me sad?

It began the way it always does — falling down the rabbit hole like you so often do online (you needed to pay a bill or check Facebook and somehow end up watching a youtube clip of the best way to peel a banana). I clicked on a link and then another one and then there I was. Watching Farrah Abraham having anal sex.

Her face wasn’t really familiar but I knew who she was because my brain is porous when it comes to accidentally absorbing pop cultural crap. I’d read about it on Mamamia. I’m not going to pretend I was there by accident. I wanted to see it because this particular video has a story attached to it which was frankly, more interesting than the tape itself.

THE SHORT VERSION OF THAT STORY: Farrah Abraham was one of the stars of a US reality show called Teen Moms that was presumably about women who had babies when they were teenagers. Dunno. Never watched it.

Worried that her *cough* fame was fading after the show had finished, she decided to shoot a sex tape that would then be ‘accidentally’ leaked.

Kim Kardashian. Paris Hilton. One minute you’re on all fours, the next you’re releasing your signature scent. It’s practically a blueprint for global fame which is in itself a terrifying indictment on our obsession with celebrity.

Whatever it takes.

A few months ago, Farrah decided to manufacture a ‘leaked’ sex tape. Because that’s a thing now (read Mamamia’s post about sex tapes as a career move HERE) First up, she quietly hired famous porn actor James Deen (yeah, I know) and signed a deal with porn publishers Vivid Entertainment.

Her intention was to make the tape look amateurish and home-made and then have it accidentally ‘leak’ online at which point she would make some straight-faced statements about being shocked and saddened that a private moment with a trusted ‘partner’ (Deen’s face isn’t shown in the video) had become public while posing clothed for as many media outlets as possible and talking to anyone with a microphone.

And this, my friends, is how you extend your 15 minutes of micro-celebrity. Perfume deal anyone? Your own reality franchise?

Gah.

But it all went a bit wrong when she was photographed going into Vivid Entertainment’s offices for a meeting. Someone then recognised James Deen’s penis in the video (yes, apparently it’s THAT famous). And suddenly, Farrah’s cunning scheme was sprung.

So, the video.

The first thing you need to know is that it’s called Backdoor Teen Mom. As the title suggests, the point is that it’s Farrah having anal sex – something I’ve heard described as ‘the new oral’ in porn. Now that there’s so much porn available, those (mostly men and boys) watching it are becoming desensitised to the regular stuff and more extreme types of sex such as anal are becoming the new baseline.

I have a massive problem with this.