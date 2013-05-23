Mia Freedman: Is this taking punishment too far?

So much is written about school bullying, almost always from the point of the view of the victim and their parents. It's every parent's fear. What if that were my kid? As parents, our natural instinct is to protect our kids, come out swinging in the face of any perceived attack and defend them.

But what if your kid was the bully? What then?

Because for ever bullied child, there is another child - often more than one - who is making the victim's life miserable.

That was the position one woman found herself in when a teacher at her step-daughter's school told her that 10-year-old Kaylee had been bullying another student about the outfits she wore to school.

The Daily Mail reports that Kaylee's stepmother Ally, (who wanted to keep their last name anonymous), discovered the child was bullying another student after a teacher told her that the victim no longer wanted to attend school.

In an e-mail to Ally, the teacher reported that Kaylee had been "harassing" the student for at least three weeks and was tearing apart her wardrobe.

At one point, she even told the other student that she "dressed liked a sleaze."

Concerned, Ally sat down with her step-daughter to discuss the situation but when she wasn't satisfied with the girl's response, she decided to take a more practical approach.

She went to a local thrift shop and spent $50 on a number of second hand outfits no self-respecting 10-year-old would want to be seen dead in.

Here they are:

Ally then explained to Kaylee that she would have to wear the clothes to school for the next two days so she could experience what it might feel like to be teased for the way you were dressed.

Kaylee was mortified and said she actually cried when she saw the clothes. She also said some of the kids at school talked behind her back which upset her but that she learned a lesson.