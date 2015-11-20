Mia Freedman on the woman who touched her boobs - and changed them.

Image: supplied.

I like to run away from my family on weekends for brief periods by pretending I have ‘errands to run’ and fleeing to Westfield to walk around the shops. Last Sunday I decided I needed a new bra.

Bras have not been making me happy lately. My bras. Any bras. It feels like they’re all those moulded contour cups and for me, that look is just too padded.

I’ve always been small-boobed. I just don’t feel comfortable with big ones, they make me feel matronly. Maybe it’s because I’ve never been a cleavage girl and so those contoured cup bras can make me look like I have a pillow on my chest.

I also never wear anything tight around my waist — I like clothes that just fall loosely from my boobs. Another reason why padded and push-up bras can make me look frumpy. Welcome to This Is Your Life: Mia Freedman’s boobs.

Watch Dr Sam Hay demonstrate a breast check on Studio 10. (Post continues after video.)

So I went to the underwear department in Myer and grabbed a dozen bras in my size, 12C. Except I’m not 12C, APPARENTLY. I learned this when I asked the lovely fitting lady for her advice and she told me all my sizes were wrong.

“You’re a 10D” she said.