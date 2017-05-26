There was a very special guest at Mamamia headquarters in Sydney this morning: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The Member for Wentworth popped by our Surry Hills office over morning tea for the launch of our founder and publisher Mia Freedman’s new book Work Strife Balance (you can read an extract from it here).

While reading an especially “powerful” passage from the book where Mia outlines the lessons she’ll teach her daughter, Mr Turbull explained how feminism and equality had formed the basis of his 40-year partnership with his wife Lucy, whom he married in 1980.

“We were children when we first met. In fact, when I first asked Lucy to marry me she said, ‘Can’t we wait until we grow up?'” he recalled.

“But we did – I think we did.”

The Prime Minister began his address by congratulating Mia on her efforts and agreed that, of course, "it's impossible to achieve the ideal balance" before acknowledging the "agility and innovation" of the Mamamia Women's Network.

"There are so many good pieces of advice in this book... there's two that I want to draw attention to," Mr Turnbull said.

"Mia sets out at the end her advice to her daughter - The future lessons for my daughter - and this a very powerful passage. She says, 'Seek out men who love women, who identify as feminists. Who aren't afraid of a woman's strength or beauty or power.