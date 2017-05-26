These are all the things you should be doing if you're a woman.

The modern woman has a lot on her plate, and while it would be great if it was gluten free, dairy free and FODMAP friendly, sometimes all you can muster in life is the chowing down of a bowl of cereal in the shower.

As our founder and publisher Mia Freedman writes in her new book Work Strife Balance, the latter – the balance part – is total bullsh*t.

Launching her book in Sydney today, Freedman explained that women are expected to have, or aspire to, the mythical idea of work-life-balance at all times. Preferably while making sure we have a thigh gap.

She also rattled off an exhausting, but by no means exhaustive, list of all the other things you should be doing in you're a woman.

Consider this your checklist:

Cutting up teeny-tiny organic sandwiches in the shape of Disney characters for our kids' lunch boxes.

Having the right number of kids, at exactly the right time. Calling them the right names too, obviously.

Making sure they're resilient. And tolerant. And socially engaged.