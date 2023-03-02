How old do you feel? Asking for a friend.

So apparently, it’s very common that if I ask you how old you feel, your answer will not correspond to your actual age.

There is scientific evidence for this and even though I love science, big fan, I won’t bore you with the details suffice to say someone did some studies and the gap between fact and feels exists.

We spoke about this on Mamamia Out Loud this week after I read an essay in the Atlantic called "The puzzling gap between how old you are and how old you think you are".

Journalist Jennifer Senior described asking her 76-year-old mother how old she felt and her mum immediately replying, "45" for reasons she couldn’t articulate nearly as fast.

Senior observes that this inability to match these two numbers is weird because it’s not like we FEEL taller or shorter than we are so why do we have so much trouble locating ourselves in time?

Of her own numbers, Senior writes, "I’m 53 in real life but suspended at 36 in my head, and if I stop my brain from doing its usual Tilt-A-Whirl for long enough, I land on the same explanation: At 36, I knew the broad contours of my life, but hadn’t yet filled them in. I was professionally established, but still brimmed with potential. I was paired off with my husband, but not yet lost in the marshes of a long marriage (and, okay, not yet a tiresome fishwife). I was soon to be pregnant, but not yet a mother fretting about eating habits, screen habits, study habits, the brutal folkways of adolescents, the porn merchants of the internet. I was not yet on the gray turnpike of middle age, in other words."

Oh same.

She also notes that when asked, most people feel around 20 per cent younger than they are and I thought this whole idea was silly until I was forced to identify how old I felt on the podcast and I blurted out "41".