All the famous faces that have been banned from the 2019 Met Gala.

Fashion’s biggest night is almost upon us.

Monday’s (Tuesday AEST) Met Gala is set to bring designers, models, movie stars and musicians (plus a few reality TV stars) together for one night of glorious Camp-themed fashion in New York.

Since 1995, the event’s guest list has been carefully presided over by Vogue editor Anna Wintour – meaning that even if you can afford a ticket (which could cost you AU$70,000) Wintour can rescind your invitation.

The world of fashion is brutal, you guys.

While The Hollywood Reporter reports we’ll be seeing famous faces like Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez at the event, we’ve also discovered a list of people that won’t be there – because Wintour has banned them.

Ouch.

Tim Gunn.

As the former mentor to aspiring fashion designers on Project Runway, Tim Gunn is one of the most recognisable faces in fashion.

But he also has major beef with Wintour, which is why he hasn’t been seen at the Met Gala since his invite was rescinded in 2006.

“I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion,” he explained to E!’s Fashion Police.

“And I said ‘it’s easy, it was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards from a fashion show’.”