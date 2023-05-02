'I have a deep respect for the lack of pants.' An honest recap of the Met Gala.

In New York City it's the first Monday in May, which can only mean one thing.

It's the day where celebrities dress strangely for no particular reason time for the Met Gala.

If you think you understand what that means, no you don't. No one does.

The Met Gala is an annual ball held to fundraise for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Is it raising money for costumes? Unclear. But I believe so, yes.

Every year there's a theme that either isn't clearly communicated on the invite or is misinterpreted by 90 per cent of guests, and the most famous people in the world turn up convinced they've nailed it.

The event has given us such iconic looks as Kim Kardashian dressed as a sleep paralysis demon, Rihanna dressed as the head of the Catholic Church, and Katy Perry wearing a chandelier and you cannot tell me any of this makes sense.

You cannot tell me these people are attending the same event. With the same theme. Image: Getty.