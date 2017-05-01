This is how much it costs to attend the ultra-exclusive Met Gala.

I don’t mean to alarm you all, but we’re now officially in the first week of May, which means the 2017 Met Gala is but a sleep away, friends.

And with that news comes many, many questions.

So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about fashion’s night of nights.

For starters, what is it actually called?

Since it was first held in 1946, attendees and fans of the extravaganza have been referring to the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual event as the Met Gala, the Costume Institute Gala, and the Met Ball.

Any of those three work, and so long as you've got your calendar alerts set for the first week in May you should be fine with keeping your conversation en vogue.

And what is this year's Met Gala theme?