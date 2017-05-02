fashion

All the best looks from the Met Gala 2017 red carpet.

When it comes to red carpets, few are more hotly anticipated (or fun to pore over) as the Met Gala.

Equivalent to the Fashion Oscars and overseen by God Anna Wintour, anything goes when it comes to the dresses.

This year the fundraiser launches the Costume Institute’s new exhibition “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” Translation? Avant-garde, off-the-wall, risk-taking fashion.

And it seems the exclusive guest list definitely got the memo, with some of the most interesting red carpet ensembles we’ve seen.

See all the looks here (with plenty of updates through the morning).

Met Gala 2017 red carpet looks.

met gala 2017 theme
Priyanka Chopra(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Katie Holmes(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Emma Roberts(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Gisele Bundchen(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Aymeline Valade(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh(Source: Getty Images.)
sofia richie met gala
Sofia Richie(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 theme
Adriana Lima(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Sophie Turner(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Alexa Chung(Source: Getty Images.)
Claire-Danes-Met-Gala-2017
Claire Danes(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Katy PerryImage: Getty
katy Perry Met Gala
Lily Aldridge(Source: Getty Images.)
katy Perry Met Gala
Solange Knowles(Source: Getty Images.)
Kendall Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
Emily Ratajkowski(Source: Getty Images.)
Grace Hartzel(Source: Getty Images.)
Riley Keough(Source: Getty Images.)
Helen Lasichanh(Source: Getty Images.)
Karen Elson(Source: Getty Images.)
Alison-Williams-Met-Gala-2017
Alison Williams(Source: Getty Images.)
Anna-Wintour-Met-Gala-2017
Anna Wintour(Source: Getty Images.)
Daisy-Ridley-Met-Gala-2017
Daisy RidleyImage: Getty
Elizabeth-Banks-Met-Gala-2017Elizabeth-Banks-Met-Gala-2017
Elizabeth Banks(Source: Getty Images.)
Kylie-Jenner-Met-Gala-2017
Kylie Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
Mindy-Kaling-Met-Gala-2017
Mindy Kaling(Source: Getty Images.)
Diane Kruger(Source: Getty Images.)
Felicity Jones(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Leslie Mann(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Huma Abedin(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Elle Fanning(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Lily Collins(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Frances Bean Cobain(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Zoe Kravitz(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Jennifer Lopez(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Stella Maxwell(Source: Getty Images.)
met gala 2017 red carpet
Karlie Kloss(Source: Getty Images.)
Blake Lively(Source: Getty Images.)
Gigi Hadid(Source: Getty Images.)
Halle Berry(Source: Getty Images.)
Sarah Paulson(Source: Getty Images.)
Bella Hadid(Source: Getty Images.)
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen(Source: Getty Images.)
rihanna met gala
RihannaRihanna at the Met Gala in 2017. Source: Getty.
Mary J Blige(Source: Getty Images.)
Gwyneth Paltrow(Source: Getty Images.)
Kim Kardashian West(Source: Getty Images.)
Miranda Kerr(Source: Getty Images.)
Zendaya(Source: Zendaya.)
Kate Hudson(Source: Getty Images.)
Julianne Moore(Source: Getty Images.)
Janelle Monae(Source: Getty Images.)
Lily-Rose Depp(Source: Getty Images.)
Cara Delevingne(Source: Getty Images.)
Michelle Monaghan(Source; Getty Images.)
Lena Dunham(Source: Getty Images.)
Selena Gomez(Source: Getty Images.)
Reese Witherspoon(Source: Getty Images.)
Sofia Coppola(Source: Getty Images.)
Nicki Minaj(Source: Getty Images.)
00:00 / ???