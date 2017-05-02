tv

An intimate look at the best dressed couples of the 2017 Met Gala.

The Met Gala is notorious for experimental fashion and this year has been no exception. Katy Perry’s blood red veil had us asking ourselves the ultimate fashion question: “Is this bad or do I not get it?”

But the true heroes of this year’s red carpet are those who arrived in two. Couples at The 2017 Met Gala have blown us away with their effortlessly complementary outfits: from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in splashes of blue, to Chrissy Teigan and John Legend in shades of white.

Prepare yourself for couple goals and click through our gallery below. Post continues… 

The 2017 Met Gala Couples

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy(Source: Getty Images.)
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne(Source: Getty Images.)
Sean Combs and Cassie(Source: Getty Images.)
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness(Source: Getty Images.)
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.(Source: Getty Images.)
Chrissy Teigan and John Legend(Source: Getty Images.)
Blake Lively and Ryan ReynoldsNailed it. (Source; Getty Images.)
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez(Source: Getty Images.)
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh(Source: Getty Images.)
James Corden and Julia Carey(Source: Getty Images.)
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady(Source: Getty Images.)
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow(Source: Getty Images.)
It seems wrong to play favourites but there is something truly magical in how perfectly Blake Lively’s feathers match the gentle blue of Ryan Reynolds’ bow tie. The esoteric and geometric styling of Sean Combs and Cassie comes in at a close second.

Share which couple blew you away at this year’s Met Gala in our comment section below.

Did you miss our earlier red carpet coverage? Check out all the best looks here. 

Met Gala 2017 red carpet looks.

Priyanka Chopra(Source: Getty Images.)
Katie Holmes(Source: Getty Images.)
Emma Roberts(Source: Getty Images.)
Gisele Bundchen(Source: Getty Images.)
Aymeline Valade(Source: Getty Images.)
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh(Source: Getty Images.)
Sofia Richie(Source: Getty Images.)
Adriana Lima(Source: Getty Images.)
Sophie Turner(Source: Getty Images.)
Alexa Chung(Source: Getty Images.)
Claire Danes(Source: Getty Images.)
Katy PerryImage: Getty
Lily Aldridge(Source: Getty Images.)
Solange Knowles(Source: Getty Images.)
Kendall Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
Emily Ratajkowski(Source: Getty Images.)
Grace Hartzel(Source: Getty Images.)
Riley Keough(Source: Getty Images.)
Helen Lasichanh(Source: Getty Images.)
Karen Elson(Source: Getty Images.)
Alison Williams(Source: Getty Images.)
Anna Wintour(Source: Getty Images.)
Daisy RidleyImage: Getty
Elizabeth Banks(Source: Getty Images.)
Kylie Jenner(Source: Getty Images.)
Mindy Kaling(Source: Getty Images.)
Diane Kruger(Source: Getty Images.)
Felicity Jones(Source: Getty Images.)
Leslie Mann(Source: Getty Images.)
Huma Abedin(Source: Getty Images.)
Elle Fanning(Source: Getty Images.)
Lily Collins(Source: Getty Images.)
Frances Bean Cobain(Source: Getty Images.)
Zoe Kravitz(Source: Getty Images.)
Jennifer Lopez(Source: Getty Images.)
Stella Maxwell(Source: Getty Images.)
Karlie Kloss(Source: Getty Images.)
Blake Lively(Source: Getty Images.)
Gigi Hadid(Source: Getty Images.)
Halle Berry(Source: Getty Images.)
Sarah Paulson(Source: Getty Images.)
Bella Hadid(Source: Getty Images.)
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen(Source: Getty Images.)
RihannaRihanna at the Met Gala in 2017. Source: Getty.
Mary J Blige(Source: Getty Images.)
Gwyneth Paltrow(Source: Getty Images.)
Kim Kardashian West(Source: Getty Images.)
Miranda Kerr(Source: Getty Images.)
Zendaya(Source: Zendaya.)
Kate Hudson(Source: Getty Images.)
Julianne Moore(Source: Getty Images.)
Janelle Monae(Source: Getty Images.)
Lily-Rose Depp(Source: Getty Images.)
Cara Delevingne(Source: Getty Images.)
Michelle Monaghan(Source; Getty Images.)
Lena Dunham(Source: Getty Images.)
Selena Gomez(Source: Getty Images.)
Reese Witherspoon(Source: Getty Images.)
Sofia Coppola(Source: Getty Images.)
Nicki Minaj(Source: Getty Images.)
