beauty

Here's how all the stars are getting ready for the 2017 Met Gala.

It’s the First Monday in May (in the US, at least) which can only mean one thing – the Fashion Oscars or The Met Gala as it’s officially known.

It may be a serious fashuun event but from what we’re seeing on social media, celebrities and attendees are having serious fun getting ready.

This year’s theme is avant-garde to celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”

Here are our first glimpses at what we can expect on the red carpet.

1.Gisele Bundchen.

The supermodel is bringing her favourite accessory.

❤️

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Ready! ???????? Pronta!

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT


2. Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen’s getting ready routine appears remarkably low key.

Readddddy. #metball

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on


3. Lena Dunham.

The Girls creator really did #WakeUpLikeThis.

Met ready

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Kate Hudson.

Hudson is channeling Golden Girls.

Golden Slumbers #Fashion #MetBall2017 ????

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

5. Kate Bosworth.

Does this woman never not look totally glam?

I’d recognize that tattoo anywhere… @patidubroff ❤️???? #metprep

A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Kendall Jenner.

It’s all about the masks this year.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???