Here's how all the stars are getting ready for the 2017 Met Gala.

It’s the First Monday in May (in the US, at least) which can only mean one thing – the Fashion Oscars or The Met Gala as it’s officially known.
It may be a serious fashuun event but from what we’re seeing on social media, celebrities and attendees are having serious fun getting ready.
This year’s theme is avant-garde to celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”
Here are our first glimpses at what we can expect on the red carpet.
1.Gisele Bundchen.
The supermodel is bringing her favourite accessory.