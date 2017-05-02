beauty

The beauty products stars stuffed into their clutches for Met Gala touch-ups.

We’ve seen the dresses of the Met Gala 2017, now we want to go one step further and take a peek into the clutches of celebrities on the red carpet.

Unfortunately (or fortunately?) it’s not quite possible to do in person. So we got other people to do it for us — the people who have the access without it being weird and/or illegal.

Yes, we’re talking the makeup artists. Responsible for ensuring attendee’s makeup looks last all night long, here are the must-have products celebs stuffed into their bags for touch-ups after the red carpet.

Met-Gala-beauty-2017-feature
We wanted a sneak peek into the clutches on the red carpet. Images: Getty

According to makeup artist Jo Strettell, there were just three items she packed Thandie Newton up with for her dramatic look. They were NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer, $44, Powermatte Lip Pigment in Get It On and some paper face blotters.

(After all, you can't look shiny in those photos!)

To maintain Claire Danes' effortless look, she needed just one product: Nars Lip Pencil in Belle De Jour, $39.

(Source: Getty Images.)
"The makeup was intentionally done in a way that I wanted it to look lived in and glowy," makeup artist Matin told Mamamia.

And it turns out her eyebrows weren't actually bleached for the evening - instead, Soft Matte Complete Concealer in Chantilly and the Nars Brow Brush, $37, were used to give the same effect.

In Brie Larson's bag, her makeup artist Rachel Goodwin packed Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, $44, Q-tips and lip balm.

Sounds pretty practical to us. (Post continues after gallery.)

While we didn't manage to get our eyes (or ears) into anyone else's bag, we can hazard a guess at what was contained within.

Kim Kardashian's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic shared the key products used to create her pared-back Met Gala look which included Chanel Le Teint Ultra Tenue Ultrawear Flawless Foundation in 50 Beige and Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Libre, $53.

@kimkardashian in Vivienne Westwood at tonight's #MetGala. #MakeupByMario @michaelsilvahair Here is the complete breakdown! Kiehl’s Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask, Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30, Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Kiehl’s Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 25 in Untinted #KiehlsPartner @kiehls Chanel Le Teint Ultra Tenue Ultrawear Flawless Foundation in 50 Beige CHANEL Le Volume Mascara CHANEL Ombre Première Longwear Cream Eyeshadow in Undertone CHANEL Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in Sable CHANEL Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in Visone CHANEL Le Crayon Khôl Intense Eye Pencil in Noir CHANEL Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Libre #ChanelMakeup @chanelofficial #WorkingWithChanel

A post shared by MARIO (@makeupbymario) on

Other celebrity favourite makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and her team were also responsible for a number of other famous faces including Jessica Chastain, Alexa Chung, Gwyneth Paltrow and Celine Dion.

Three lip products were used to create Dion's dreamy pink lip, with makeup artist Justin St. Clair lining the lips with Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, $35, a swipe of Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Nude Kate, $49, and finished off with a pink sheen thanks to Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre in Portobello Girl, $35.

Rock N' Kohl in Bedroom Black, $43, and Full Fat Lashes Mascara in Glossy Black, $48, were the secret behind Alexa Chung's smokey eye.

We feel some makeup shopping coming on...

