The beauty products stars stuffed into their clutches for Met Gala touch-ups.

We’ve seen the dresses of the Met Gala 2017, now we want to go one step further and take a peek into the clutches of celebrities on the red carpet.

Unfortunately (or fortunately?) it’s not quite possible to do in person. So we got other people to do it for us — the people who have the access without it being weird and/or illegal.

Yes, we’re talking the makeup artists. Responsible for ensuring attendee’s makeup looks last all night long, here are the must-have products celebs stuffed into their bags for touch-ups after the red carpet.

According to makeup artist Jo Strettell, there were just three items she packed Thandie Newton up with for her dramatic look. They were NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer, $44, Powermatte Lip Pigment in Get It On and some paper face blotters.

(After all, you can't look shiny in those photos!)

To maintain Claire Danes' effortless look, she needed just one product: Nars Lip Pencil in Belle De Jour, $39.