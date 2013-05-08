beauty

Jennifer Lawrence photobombs SJP, wins the Met Gala.

1. Jennifer Lawrence photobomb’s SJP, wins the Met Gala internet.

Met Gala wrap-up:

It’s the only red carpet event of the year where a ‘safe’ nude, tulle strapless gown will earn you a fashion police fine.

By now you’ve probably heard of the Costume Institute Gala at the Met. Vogue magazine threw the punk-themed bash and as everyone was dressed to impress Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour it led to some fairly interesting fashion choices: Madonna wore fishnet hot pants and a bum crucifix, Sarah Jessica Parker flashed her knickers, Beyonce matched her boots to her dress and Nicole Richie spray painted her hair grey.

Here’s the 20 must-see looks from the night:
screen-shot-2013-05-07-at-2-48-12-pm
Anja Rubik
Kim Kardashian
SJP
Katy Perry
Beyonce
Anne Hathaway
Madonna
Miley Cyrus
Cameron Diaz
Nicole Richie
Kristen Stewart
Rooney Mara
Sienna Miller
Jennifer Lopez
Florence Welch
Christina Ricci
Cara Delvigne
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Elizabeth Banks

And if you missed ALL the red carpet looks yesterday, check them out below:
Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne
944444_10151666475076057_629641544_n.jpg
screen-shot-2013-05-08-at-5-39-31-pm.png
Gwyneth Paltrow and Miranda Kerr
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker
Alexa Chung
J-Lo
Linda Evangelista
Marion Cotillard
Michelle Williams
Leelee Sobeski
Kelly Osbourne
Cara Delvigne
Claire Danes
Designers Sofia Coppola and Marc Jacobs
Karen Elson
Kate Beckinsale
Cameron Diaz
Dree Hemingway
Christina Ricci
Amanda Seyfried
Karlie Kloss
Kristen Stewart
Stacey Kiebler
screen-shot-2013-05-07-at-2-44-06-pm
Donatella Versace
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Diane Von Furstenberg
Nicki Minaj
Renee Zwellenger
Jennifer Morrison
Coco Rocha
SJP
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Cara Delvigne
Emilia Clarke
Kate Mara
Anja Rubik
Kylie Minogue
Paloma Faith
Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin
Sienna Miller
Maggie Gyllenhaal
January Jones
Allison Williams
Lena Dunham
Ashley Greene
Jessica Pare
Elizabeth Banks
Brooklyn Decker
Leslie Mann and Kate Upton
Jessica Alba
Emily Blunt
Karolina Kurkova
Tim Minchin
Nina Dobrev
Chloe Sevigny
Bella Heathcote
Model Coco Rocha
Florence Welch
SJP
Alicia Keys
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Katy Perry
Gwyneth Paltrow
Emma Watson
Beyonce
Kate Bosworth
Blake Lively
Mary-Kate Olsen
Ashley Olsen
Rooney Mara
Gisele Bunchen
Nicole Richie
Amanda Seyfried
Uma Thurman
Kirsten Dunst
Minka Kelly in Carolina Herrera
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Haylee Steinfield
Chloe Sevigny
The Fanning sisters (Elle and Dakota)
Anna Wintour
Ivanka Trump
Katie Holmes
Kim Kardashian
Rooney Mara
Sarah Jessica Parker's headpiece
Katie Holmes
Kelly Osbourne
Eddie Redmayne
Julianne Hough
Taylor Swift
Kim Kardashian
Rooney Mara
Heidi Klum
Kimye
Kerry Washington
Taylor Swift
Elle Fanning
Dakota Fanning
Emmy Rossum
Jennifer Morrison in Donna Karen
Model Constance Jablonski
Emma Roberts
Greta Gerwig
Gisele Bunchen

And now for the best gifs from the night:

Katie Holmes stifling a yawn.

2. Rihanna has tweeted that Nicole Ritchie outfit at the Met Ball made her want to “throw up”. And Nicole was … thrilled. This is why.

3. Chinese version of Iron Man 3 has been edited to include milk.

In other entertainment news, the Chinese release of Iron Man 3 had an extra four minutes of film which was filled in with the introduction of a Chinese character named “Dr Wu” and included product placement of a milk drink, Gu Li Duo, which was a source of energy for Robert Downey Jr’s character.

The film’s release topped the Chinese box offices five days after opening, earning 410 million yuan ($64 million) since last Wednesday.

 

4. Gwyneth Paltrows keeps assuring everyone her marriage is fine, so why wouldn’t she be photographed with husband Chris Martin at the Met Ball? Click to read more.

5. Oh My God Becky….

Prepare to feel old, Sir Mix-a-lot’s Baby Got Back is now 21 years old.

The hit was released on May 7, 1992, becoming one of the biggest songs of the 90s.

6. Which female singer is going to jail for tax evasion?

7. Celebrity Apprentice: Don’t mess with Roxy.

Sweaty Betty founder and Celebrity Apprentice contestant, Roxy Jacenko has let slip that Olympian Stephanie Rice MAY have had a “rendezvous” with Dane Bouris (the son of Mark) who is a judge on the show.

“There is a rumour, that perhaps Ms Rice, but you never heard it here, may have had some sort of a rendezvous with Bouris Jnr,” Jacenko said in a radio interview with Triple M.

The 32-year-old also let rip by calling the swimmer a “pain in the backside”.

“She’s rude, she’s one of those people when someone is so kind to bring them their lunch she goes, “thanks for lunch but aren’t you going to take the cling wrap off”, and I’m like, “take the bloody cling wrap off you lazy cow,” Jacenko said.

