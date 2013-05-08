Jennifer Lawrence photobombs SJP, wins the Met Gala.

1. Jennifer Lawrence photobomb’s SJP, wins the Met Gala internet.

Met Gala wrap-up:

It’s the only red carpet event of the year where a ‘safe’ nude, tulle strapless gown will earn you a fashion police fine.

By now you’ve probably heard of the Costume Institute Gala at the Met. Vogue magazine threw the punk-themed bash and as everyone was dressed to impress Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour it led to some fairly interesting fashion choices: Madonna wore fishnet hot pants and a bum crucifix, Sarah Jessica Parker flashed her knickers, Beyonce matched her boots to her dress and Nicole Richie spray painted her hair grey.

Here’s the 20 must-see looks from the night:

Anja Rubik

Kim Kardashian

SJP

Katy Perry

Beyonce

Anne Hathaway

Madonna

Miley Cyrus

Cameron Diaz

Nicole Richie

Kristen Stewart

Rooney Mara

Sienna Miller

Jennifer Lopez

Florence Welch

Christina Ricci

Cara Delvigne

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Elizabeth Banks

And if you missed ALL the red carpet looks yesterday, check them out below:

Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne

Gwyneth Paltrow and Miranda Kerr

Alexa Chung

Linda Evangelista

Marion Cotillard

Michelle Williams

Leelee Sobeski

Kelly Osbourne

Claire Danes

Designers Sofia Coppola and Marc Jacobs

Karen Elson

Kate Beckinsale

Cameron Diaz

Dree Hemingway

Christina Ricci

Amanda Seyfried

Karlie Kloss

Kristen Stewart

Stacey Kiebler

Donatella Versace

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Diane Von Furstenberg

Nicki Minaj

Renee Zwellenger

Jennifer Morrison

Coco Rocha

Emilia Clarke

Kate Mara

Anja Rubik

Kylie Minogue

Paloma Faith

Ginnifer Goodwin

Ginnifer Goodwin

Sienna Miller

Maggie Gyllenhaal

January Jones

Allison Williams

Lena Dunham

Ashley Greene

Jessica Pare

Elizabeth Banks

Brooklyn Decker

Leslie Mann and Kate Upton

Jessica Alba

Emily Blunt

Karolina Kurkova

Tim Minchin

Nina Dobrev

Chloe Sevigny

Bella Heathcote

Model Coco Rocha

Florence Welch

Alicia Keys

Jennifer Lawrence

Katy Perry

Gwyneth Paltrow

Emma Watson

Beyonce

Kate Bosworth

Blake Lively

Mary-Kate Olsen

Ashley Olsen

Rooney Mara

Gisele Bunchen

Nicole Richie

Uma Thurman

Kirsten Dunst

Minka Kelly in Carolina Herrera

Haylee Steinfield

The Fanning sisters (Elle and Dakota)

Anna Wintour

Ivanka Trump

Katie Holmes

Sarah Jessica Parker's headpiece

Eddie Redmayne

Julianne Hough

Taylor Swift

Heidi Klum

Kimye

Kerry Washington

Elle Fanning

Emmy Rossum

Jennifer Morrison in Donna Karen

Model Constance Jablonski

Emma Roberts

Greta Gerwig

And now for the best gifs from the night:

Katie Holmes stifling a yawn.

2. Rihanna has tweeted that Nicole Ritchie outfit at the Met Ball made her want to “throw up”. And Nicole was … thrilled. This is why.

3. Chinese version of Iron Man 3 has been edited to include milk.

In other entertainment news, the Chinese release of Iron Man 3 had an extra four minutes of film which was filled in with the introduction of a Chinese character named “Dr Wu” and included product placement of a milk drink, Gu Li Duo, which was a source of energy for Robert Downey Jr’s character.

The film’s release topped the Chinese box offices five days after opening, earning 410 million yuan ($64 million) since last Wednesday.

4. Gwyneth Paltrows keeps assuring everyone her marriage is fine, so why wouldn’t she be photographed with husband Chris Martin at the Met Ball? Click to read more.

5. Oh My God Becky….

Prepare to feel old, Sir Mix-a-lot’s Baby Got Back is now 21 years old.

The hit was released on May 7, 1992, becoming one of the biggest songs of the 90s.

7. Celebrity Apprentice: Don’t mess with Roxy.

Sweaty Betty founder and Celebrity Apprentice contestant, Roxy Jacenko has let slip that Olympian Stephanie Rice MAY have had a “rendezvous” with Dane Bouris (the son of Mark) who is a judge on the show.

“There is a rumour, that perhaps Ms Rice, but you never heard it here, may have had some sort of a rendezvous with Bouris Jnr,” Jacenko said in a radio interview with Triple M.

The 32-year-old also let rip by calling the swimmer a “pain in the backside”.

“She’s rude, she’s one of those people when someone is so kind to bring them their lunch she goes, “thanks for lunch but aren’t you going to take the cling wrap off”, and I’m like, “take the bloody cling wrap off you lazy cow,” Jacenko said.