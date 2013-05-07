entertainment

The most out-there red carpet looks you've ever seen.

The long (and rather boring sounding) name is the Costume Institute Gala. But it’s affectionately known as the Met Ball because it is always held at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York.

We prefer to call it ‘every celebrity you’ve ever heard of on one red carpet’. And it’s like the United Nations of celebrity fashion.

1. There’s nothing to win so everyone gets along (or at least pretends they do).

2. It’s not just an American Hollywood fest – celebrities from all over the world make an appearance.

3. And most importantly, everyone wears the traditional dress of really, really, really famous people: Over-the-top-crazy-amazing-gowns-and-accessories. This year’s theme is Punk so we can’t wait to see how it’s interpreted.

Think Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker, Freida Pinto, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lopez, the cast of Girls, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Swift, Heidi Klum, Katie Holmes, Kirsten Dunst… need we say more?

Click, click, click through the gallery to see what they wore:
Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne
944444_10151666475076057_629641544_n.jpg
screen-shot-2013-05-08-at-5-39-31-pm.png
Gwyneth Paltrow and Miranda Kerr
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker
Alexa Chung
J-Lo
Linda Evangelista
Marion Cotillard
Michelle Williams
Leelee Sobeski
Kelly Osbourne
Cara Delvigne
Claire Danes
Designers Sofia Coppola and Marc Jacobs
Karen Elson
Kate Beckinsale
Cameron Diaz
Dree Hemingway
Christina Ricci
Amanda Seyfried
Karlie Kloss
Kristen Stewart
Stacey Kiebler
screen-shot-2013-05-07-at-2-44-06-pm
Donatella Versace
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Diane Von Furstenberg
Nicki Minaj
Renee Zwellenger
Jennifer Morrison
Coco Rocha
SJP
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Cara Delvigne
Emilia Clarke
Kate Mara
Anja Rubik
Kylie Minogue
Paloma Faith
Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin
Sienna Miller
Maggie Gyllenhaal
January Jones
Allison Williams
Lena Dunham
Ashley Greene
Jessica Pare
Elizabeth Banks
Brooklyn Decker
Leslie Mann and Kate Upton
Jessica Alba
Emily Blunt
Karolina Kurkova
Tim Minchin
Nina Dobrev
Chloe Sevigny
Bella Heathcote
Model Coco Rocha
Florence Welch
SJP
Alicia Keys
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Katy Perry
Gwyneth Paltrow
Emma Watson
Beyonce
Kate Bosworth
Blake Lively
Mary-Kate Olsen
Ashley Olsen
Rooney Mara
Gisele Bunchen
Nicole Richie
Amanda Seyfried
Uma Thurman
Kirsten Dunst
Minka Kelly in Carolina Herrera
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Haylee Steinfield
Chloe Sevigny
The Fanning sisters (Elle and Dakota)
Anna Wintour
Ivanka Trump
Katie Holmes
Kim Kardashian
Rooney Mara
Sarah Jessica Parker's headpiece
Katie Holmes
Kelly Osbourne
Eddie Redmayne
Julianne Hough
Taylor Swift
Kim Kardashian
Rooney Mara
Heidi Klum
Kimye
Kerry Washington
Taylor Swift
Elle Fanning
Dakota Fanning
Emmy Rossum
Jennifer Morrison in Donna Karen
Model Constance Jablonski
Emma Roberts
Greta Gerwig
Gisele Bunchen
