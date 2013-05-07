The most out-there red carpet looks you've ever seen.

The long (and rather boring sounding) name is the Costume Institute Gala. But it’s affectionately known as the Met Ball because it is always held at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York.
We prefer to call it ‘every celebrity you’ve ever heard of on one red carpet’. And it’s like the United Nations of celebrity fashion.
1. There’s nothing to win so everyone gets along (or at least pretends they do).
2. It’s not just an American Hollywood fest – celebrities from all over the world make an appearance.
3. And most importantly, everyone wears the traditional dress of really, really, really famous people: Over-the-top-crazy-amazing-gowns-and-accessories. This year’s theme is Punk so we can’t wait to see how it’s interpreted.
Think Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker, Freida Pinto, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lopez, the cast of Girls, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Swift, Heidi Klum, Katie Holmes, Kirsten Dunst… need we say more?
