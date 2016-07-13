"The Sham of the Perfect." Photographers share the messy reality of family life.

A group of mums and photographers have come together to tear down the idyllic representation of family life in popular culture in a collection entitled ‘The Sham of the Perfect‘.

You know what family life doesn’t look like?

This:

The immaculate house from Home Alone. Image via 20th Century Fox.

Everyone is clothed. They have shoes on. Floor runners are properly laid on the actual floor. There is no laundry basket at the bottom of the stairs that people have been stepping over for two and a half weeks.