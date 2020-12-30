5 seriously messed-up cartoons we all watched as kids.

Ahh remember cartoons? When you used to park your cute little butt in front of the TV on a Saturday morning and innocently giggle away at the cute characters and all the funny jokes? Yeah...

Have you ever looked back and tried to unpack them? No? Okay, great - because we're going to do that right now.

From brutal deaths to weird gender politics and creepy sexual references, we've rounded up five cartoons we all watched as kids, that were actually super f*cked up.

Our apols for the oncoming trauma...

Animals of Farthing Wood

Why it's f*cked up: If you think Bambi was bad, you never watched Animals of Farthing Wood. This literally traumatised a whole generation of children with its endlessly horrifying scenes of slaughtered animals.

For the uninitiated, the show - which came out in the early to mid nineties - is about a group of animals who are forced to leave their home after humans invade their land and start building houses. Classic us, guys.

In this kids show that's apparently made for kids, there are around 15 brutal death scenes in an impressive 39 episodes. Cute!