Meshilin Maroggi was the 'brains behind' one of Australia's biggest criminal families.

Meshilin Marrogi was a shrewd businesswoman. Far shrewder than anyone realised.
She'd spent years launching a series of businesses in her hometown of Melbourne, establishing a name for herself as an entrepreneurial force.
Then, in the prime of her life, just 30 years old, Meshilin was struck down by COVID-19. The year was 2021 – the peak of the pandemic – and the virus ultimately claimed her life, devastating her family and friends.
Just three years later, Meshilin's grave was set upon by what police described as 'vandals'. But the grave wasn't just desecrated. The attackers broke into a mausoleum at her resting place, the Preston General Cemetery, smashing, dragging the young woman's coffin some distance and smashing it open.
The question following the attack was: why? Why would anyone want to break into the coffin of Meshilin Marrogi?
Now police feel they have the answers.
Who is Meshilin Marrogi?
Meshilin's family moved to Australia from Iraq in 1996, the year the United States commenced its Desert Strike. The Marrogis – including Meshilin's brothers Jesse and George – fled the war-torn country, settling in Melbourne.