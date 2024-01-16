Meshilin Maroggi was the 'brains behind' one of Australia's biggest criminal families.

Who opened Meshilin's coffin – and why?

As reported by The Age, two men broke into the Preston General Cemetery crypt and memorial and attempted to steal Meshilin's body.

However, due to a broken lift, the casket was dragged some distance and smashed open. A $100,000 ring is believed to have been stolen from the body.

While former homicide detective Charlie Bezzina told Channel 7 News there was an unwritten code among crime gangs that you "don't go after families – alive and dead", Assoc Prof Kennedy says the underworld rarely follows the rules.

Describing the attack as a "very low act," Detective Bezzina expressed concern about the possibility of further retaliation from the Marrogis.

At the time of the offense, Assoc Prof Kenndy said the attack on Meshilin's grave was unlikely to be an act of gangland war, and more likely to be the work of unrelated Australian criminals.

"The reason could be as simple as the funeral director told someone the body had a lot of expensive jewellery still on it. Someone like [convicted murderer and drug trafficker] Carl Williams when he was alive.

"It could be in retaliation for an earlier betrayal or attempt or someone's life. It could be over a dispute from prison. [But] if I were to hazard a guess, I would be looking into who knew there was expensive jewellery on the body.

"It seems a very unusual revenge attack and believe it or not, even the hardest of criminals in my experience would disapprove of this behaviour."

However, according to recent findings reported by The Age, a long-time gangland rival by the name of Kazem "Kaz" Hamad, 39, is now the prime suspect of the orchestration and attempted theft of the body, with plans to mutilate Meshilin's corpse as a "f**k you" to the Marrogi family.

"He is, we believe, leading a significant criminal enterprise, which is impacting not just Victoria but other states," said Detective Inspector Graham Banks of Victoria Police's Lunar taskforce at a press conference about the attempted body theft.

"I'm concerned about the recklessness of this group in particular. It's a thing that's emerging across Australia where we have high-level organised criminals living overseas, directing harm into the community. Reckless abandon is how they go about it because they're often in countries with extradition," Banks said.

"He is directing, we would say, the majority of the crime that's been the subject of why this taskforce has been stood up. He's directing it from the top of the pyramid."

Police are now investigating whether the attack on Meshilin's grave was a gangland message to her brother, who's currently serving a 32-year sentence for the 2016 murder of drug dealer Kadir Ors.

Ors was peppered with bullets during the shocking broad daylight murder. At the time of George's sentencing, Justice Paul Coghlan described the execution-style killing as "one of the most blatant examples of murder I have ever seen".