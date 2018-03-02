EXCLUSIVE Meshel Laurie: "I have been accused of bullying once in my life."

As you may have guessed, I’m particularly worried about these questions at the moment because of the recent Tim Ferguson story. It upsets me because he’s been an idol of mine since I was 13. It upsets me because he knew that when he treated me like a peer and offered encouragement and guidance to me when I was a young comedian. It upsets me because the kind of abuse he perpetrated against Candace Sutton was a big part of the persona that attracted me and many others to him in the first place, and so I feel complicit in giving him the impression that it was funny and reasonable behaviour, and that he should keep pushing. Frankly, we loved that the persona wasn’t an act. In a world of fakes who treat their audience like idiots, the raw fearlessness of the Allstars was intoxicating.

What you need to know about the original Doug Anthony Allstars fanbase is that we were a really deeply nerdy bunch of losers. They were cool and handsome, but we, by and large, were not. Their crowd was made up predominantly of guys with long stringy hair in trench coats, and chubby girls with acne. I’ll let you figure out which one I was, but just know that we were a group of creative teenagers with low self-esteem who worried we’d be virgins for life. The Allstars knew it and teased us brutally, which we loved. They didn’t bully us though. They challenged us completely explicitly to change the narrative about ourselves. They looked us in the eye and told us we could choose to be victims or we could choose not to be.

In retrospect, as much older person, I see that abusiveness felt like one of the ways to prove I was not a victim. I don’t think that’s a useful attitude now, but I did then. I’ve grown out of it.

I feel like a 26-year-old man with throngs of fans adoring him in part because of his skilful abusiveness could get carried away with himself a push it too far. Especially in a time when bullying wasn’t seen as the unforgivable hate crime it’s seen as today. Is it possibly that that young man, like the rest of our culture, could have matured. Is it possible he’s been a really different dude for a long time now? Most importantly, is it possible to acknowledge the mistake and the victim without seeking to destroy the reformed perpetrator?

Believe me, if I thought for one minute that Tim Ferguson was a man who’d spent the last 30 years victimising women, I’d be dancing on his grave, but I know he’s not that person. He’s a nice man who was an obnoxious dickhead for a while in his twenties, and I say, he who’s never been an obnoxious dickhead, should go ahead and cast the first stone.

