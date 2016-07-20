Meshel Laurie writes: 'The Sonia Kruger fall out makes me think I'm fighting a losing battle.'

I made the mistake of reading the comments on the radio station website about my Sonia Kruger comments over the last couple of days.

I was at pains to say I don’t think she’s stupid, or a bad person. She’s scared, as are we all. I then presented reasons why she doesn’t need to be fearful of Australia’s Muslim community, and pointed out that the biggest threat to Sonia, and the rest of us Australian women, is Australian men, who murder us at a rate of one a week.

Don’t take my word for it though, by all means, seek out the analysis of experts – there’s plenty of it for those of us who are interested.

I made the point that Sonia has a right to free speech, but none of us has a right to live free of consequences for what we say. Freedom of speech is not freedom spread hate, fear and misinformation without consequences. I can handle consequences, but the snarky accusations that I’ve said things I haven’t really gets me down.

“We should be able to have the conversation,” they always say when challenged, but to that I say that I need my conversation to be based on facts, and I’m not willing to accept the testimony of famous racist liars, even if they’re printed in a newspaper. If we’re not dealing with facts, then it’s not a conversation – at best it’s the venting of the worst fears an untethered imagination can conjure.