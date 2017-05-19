Meshel Laurie criticises Karl Stefanovic for 'rudely' flaunting his new relationship.

Radio host Meshel Laurie has criticised TODAY’s Karl Stefanovic, arguing the TV host is flaunting his new relationship with model Jasmine Yarbrough.
Talking on her KIIS FM breakfast radio show with comedian Matt Tilley, Laurie said Stefanovic has been “insensitive” and she feels for his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn.
Laurie’s comments come after 42-year-old Stefanovic posed for a photo with his new girlfriend for a Sydney hairdresser’s social media page, and sat by her side at Sydney’s Mercedes Benz Fashion Week last week.
“It feels a little insensitive,” Laurie said. “All you ever see are photos of the ex [Thorburn] cleaning out the house. She’s got the kids, she’s doing the life and Karl is at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, or he’s flying off overseas for holidays. I think this is a bit rude.”