Why everyone needs a mermaid crown in their life.

The Vikings wore giant horned helmets, Elsa Schiaparelli had a Shoe Hat, Gaga wore a lobster, and us millennials? Well, we’ve really taken to donning enormous flower crowns to bring that little touch of Coachella to our lives.
Flower crowns have become so popular they even have their own Snapchat filter, for goodness sake.
But the supreme reign of the floral headpiece is set to come to a grinding halt with the invention of something even more beautifully inappropriate: MERMAID CROWNS.
*dolphin noises*
