Why everyone needs a mermaid crown in their life.

Queen Victoria market tonight, 5-10.. See you there ???? #mermaids #crown #qvnm #seashells #mermaidcrowns #handmade #gypsy #nightmarket A photo posted by Official Chelseas Flowercrowns (@chelseasflowercrowns) on Dec 15, 2015 at 10:30pm PST

That’s right, sisters: those synthetic flower crowns you’ve been rocking out are now officially being replaced with seashell creations that will have you feeling less Ophelia and more Ariel.

And it’s all thanks to a young Aussie florist, whose handmade shell mermaid crowns have gone bananas online. Chelsea Shiels (yes, as in ‘sea-shiels’) is a 27-year-old florist living in Melbourne, and has been whipping up delicious flower crowns for a few years now, but has only recently starting selling her shell creations on her Instagram account @chelseasflowercrowns.

These mermaid crowns are exquisite. Laden with seashells, jewels, beading and intricate detailing; Chelsea’s crowns have been so popular they’ve actually sold out. Unbelievably, she had been working on her collection of mermaid crowns for a few years before she decided to take the leap and start selling them online.

“I was scared of people’s opinions,” she said. “I thought people would think it was dumb to put shells on your head.”