9 women on the sexiest thing their partner has ever done.

He walked into the room, his jeans hanging low on his hips, lifting his shirt up slightly to place his hand confidently on his stomach.

“Are you hungry?” he asked, his left eye winking as his tongue curled over the final, drawn out word.

“Hungry for what?” I replied, slowly licking my top lip.

“Dinner,” he said definitively.

“You might not be hungry yet because it’s only just past 5:30pm and I know you had a late lunch, but I thought I might get started now, so it’s ready just as you start to complain that you’re hungry and you don’t know what you feel like. I’m making lasagne. I bought all the ingredients on my way home from work.”

Oh goodness.

I quivered, the air suddenly drawn from my lungs.

It was the sexiest moment of my life. And round two, where he sorted the dishes and then asked what true crime documentary we should watch tonight, was even better.

Meet the sexiest man in the whole entire world. Post continues below.